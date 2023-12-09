Kowacie Reeves Jr. scores 20 points, grabs 10 rebounds to lead Georgia Tech over Alabama A&M 70-49

ATLANTA (AP) — Kowacie Reeves Jr. scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Georgia Tech pulled away late in the first half and cruised to a 70-49 victory over Alabama A&M. Reeves, who has scored in double digits in six games this season, shot 6 of 12 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers and made all six of his free throws. Miles Kelly hit three from long range and two free throws and finished with 11 points. Tech closed the first half on a 13-2 run for a 34-17 lead. Chad Moodie scored eight points to lead Alabama A&M (1-7).

