Kovacic out for up to a month as Man City’s midfield problems mount

Manchester City’s midfield problems have mounted after Mateo Kovacic was ruled out for up to a month because of injury on Friday. City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed Kovacic returned from the international break injured. The midfielder was hurt playing for Croatia against Portugal in the Nations League, and was substituted at halftime. Guardiola says “will be a while. Three weeks or a month.” Kovacic’s importance to City has grown with first-choice holding midfielder Rodri having been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. Ilkay Gundogan, who is aged 34, might have to drop back to play at the base of midfield.

