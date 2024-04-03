Kovacevic edges Kokkinakis to reach second round of U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship

HOUSTON (AP) — American Aleksandar Kovacevic outlasted Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis on Tuesday night to reach the second round of the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship, winning 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 6-4 in a match that lasted 3 hours, 16 minutes. Kovacevic, who entered Tuesday having played just two tour-level clay matches, won 80% of his first-serve points and hit 14 aces. He moves on to face either No. 6 seed Jordan Thompson or China’s Wu Yibing.

