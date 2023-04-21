Kotsay, A’s focusing on 2023, not possible Las Vegas move

By The Associated Press
FILE - People watch a baseball game at Oakland Coliseum between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers in Oakland, Calif., July 23, 2022. The Athletics have signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof stadium in Las Vegas after being unable to build a new venue in the Bay Area. Team president Dave Kaval said Wednesday, April 19, 2023, that the team finalized the deal to buy the 49-acre site last week close to the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mark Kotsay is focusing on the Oakland Athletics’ current season, not on the team’s longterm location. Kotsay says “I don’t have control of those decisions. The team said Wednesday it purchased land in Las Vegas with the intention of building a ballpark there for the 2027 season. Kotsay played fr Oakland from 2004-07, was a coach from 2016-21 under Bob Melvin and was promoted to manager ahead of the 2022 season. Kotsay’s team was 3-16 going into Friday night’s game at Texas.

