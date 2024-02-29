Kostyuk, Saville and Boulter advance to the quarterfinals of the Cymbiotika San Diego Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, Daria Saville of Australia and Katie Boulter of Britain advanced to the quarterfinals of the Cymbiotika San Diego Open. Kostyuk continues to build on the form that saw her reach her first major quarterfinal last month at the Australian Open. The sixth seed knocked off the last remaining wildcard by beating 18-year-old Taylah Preston of Australia, 6-4, 6-3. Saville, a qualifier, saved a match point to overcome Germany’s Tatjana Maria.

