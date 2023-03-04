Kostyuk, Gracheva beat Americans in Austin for 1st WTA final

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marta Kostyuk and Varvara Gracheva will each be playing in her first career WTA final at the ATX Open in Austin, Texas. Kostyuk took five of the last six games to beat 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals Saturday. Gracheva reeled off the last four games to defeat Katie Volynets 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 across nearly 2 1/2 hours in the other semifinal at night. The eighth-seeded Kostyuk is a 20-year-old from Ukraine who is ranked 52nd. Gracheva is a 22-year-old from Russia who is ranked 88th. One will claim her first career tour-level trophy on Sunday.

