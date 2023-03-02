Kostyuk, Friedsam reach quarterfinals at ATX Open in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eighth-seeded Marta Kostyuk has eliminated Madison Brengle 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 at the ATX Open to reach her third quarterfinal of 2023. Kostyuk only made it as far as the quarterfinals once all of last season. She will meet Anna-Lena Friedsam for a spot in the semifinals at the inaugural edition of the hard-court tournament in the Texas capital. The 108th-ranked Friedsam edged Erika Andreeva 7-5, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (8) on Thursday. For the 29-year-old Friedsam, it marks the first time the German has won back-to-back tour-level matches in North America in her career.

