Kosovo capital Pristina chosen to host 2030 Mediterranean Games

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo capital Pristina has been chosen to host the 2030 Mediterranean Games. Meeting Friday at the Greek city of Heraklion, the general assembly of the International Committee of the Mediterranean Games overwhelmingly backed Pristina with 55 votes in favor out of 66. Starting in 1951 the multi-sport Mediterranean Games have been held mostly every four years with 26 countries taking part in 2022 in Oran, Algeria. Unrecognized by Serbia, Kosovo has faced problems in the past taking part in different international sport events.

