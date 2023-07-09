Kornieck’s 90th-minute goal gives Wave 2-2 draw with Spirit

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Taylor Kornieck scored on a header in the 90th minute to pull the San Diego Wave into a 2-2 draw with the Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday night. The draw at Snapdragon Stadium snapped a three-game league losing streak for the Wave. Ashley Hatch scored on a penalty in the 23rd minute to give the Spirit the lead. The Wave equalized on Cheyenne Shorts’ goal moments into the second half. But Shorts’ own goal in the 54th gave the Spirit back the lead.

