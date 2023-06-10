Korneeva wins French Open girls’ title, Prizmic prevails in boys’ final

PARIS (AP) — Alina Korneeva of Russia won the French Open girls’ title and Dino Prizmic of Croatia won the boys’ final. They were both seeded third and both conceded only one set throughout the clay-court Grand Slam tournament at Roland Garros. The 17-year-old Prizmic beat Juan Carlos Prado Angelo of Bolivia 6-1, 6-4 in the boys’ final after the 15-year-old Korneeva had earlier beaten No. 6 Lucciana Perez Alarcon 7-6 (4), 6-3 to follow up her success at the Australian Open earlier this year. She became the first girl to win two major titles in a season since 2013 and the first girl to win the first two majors of the season since 1990.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.