Korey Cunningham, a former NFL lineman, found dead in his New Jersey home. He was 28

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Korey Cunningham, an offensive lineman who played for three NFL teams during a five-year career, has died. He was 28. Police say Cunningham was found dead Thursday in his Clifton, New Jersey, home. Officers had gone to the home after a family member reported they could not contact Cunningham. The cause of death remains under investigation. Police said there was no evidence of foul play. Cunningham, drafted in the seventh round by Arizona in 2018 out of Cincinnati, also played for New England and the New York Giants. He did not play in the NFL in 2023.

