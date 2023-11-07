Koren Johnson hits 5 3s, scores 25, Washington beats Bellarmine 91-57 in opener

SEATTLE (AP) — Koren Johnson hit five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 25 points, Keion Brooks Jr. added 22 points and Washington beat Bellarmine 91-57 in the season opener for both teams. Johnson was 10-of-14 shooting and Brooks made 9 of 15 from the field for Washington. The Huskies scored 10 consecutive points amid a 20-5 run to close the first half that made it 35-27 at intermission after Johnson hit 3 in the closing seconds. Johnson hit back-to-back 3-pointers followed by a layup and Brooks converted a traditional three-point play before Johnson made another from behind the arc to cap a 14-0 run that stretched Washington’s lead to 59-36 with 12:43 to play. Bellarmine trailed by at least 21 the rest of the way.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.