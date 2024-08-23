Korda shoots bogey-free 68 and leads by 3 during second round of Women’s British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — World No. 1 Nelly Korda shot 4-under 68 Friday to take a three-stroke clubhouse lead during the second round of the Women’s British Open in her quest for a second major title of a dominant year for the American.

Korda was bogey-free around the Old Course on another blustery day at St. Andrews, while picking up birdies at Nos. 17 and 18 for the second straight day and more at the par-5 No. 5 and No. 9 after starting on the 10th.

Korda was 8 under for the tournament.

England’s Charley Hull, the overnight leader by one stroke after a first-round 67, shot even par and was tied for second place with defending champion Lilia Vu of the United States (70).

Korda, Vu and Hull have been playing together in the opening two rounds and the marquee group has lived up to its billing.

Korda has already won the Chevron Championship in April — her second major and one of six wins in 2024 that have cemented her as the best player in the women’s game.

