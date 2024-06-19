Korda reaches Queen’s Club quarterfinals with 3-set win over Dimitrov

LONDON (AP) — Sebastian Korda beat former Queen’s Club champion Grigor Dimitrov to reach the quarterfinals at the grass-court tournament. Korda, who reached the final on grass in ’s-Hertogenbosch last week as he prepares for Wimbledon, won their second-round match 6-4, 3-6, 7-5. It was Korda’s seventh victory over a Top 10 opponent. He will next take on Rinky Hijikata for a spot in the semifinals. Hijikata defeated Italian player Matteo Arnaldi in two sets.

