Korda and Corpuz get a good bounce and help maintain Americans’ big Solheim Cup lead over Europe

GAINESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Allisen Corpuz got lucky with a worm-burner of a fairway wood and Nelly Korda took advantage, helping the Americans thwart a potential European rally and take an 8-4 lead midway through the second day of the Solheim Cup. The United States entered Saturday with a 6-2 advantage at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, the biggest one-day margin in Solheim Cup history. The U.S. split the morning session as it tries to prevent Europe from capturing the cup for a record fourth straight time. Lexi Thompson and Lauren Coughlin also won in alternate shot for the U.S. Charley Hull and Esther Henseleit won for Europe, as did Anna Nordqvist and Celine Boutier.

