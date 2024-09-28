Kopecky successfully defends her women’s road race title at cycling worlds

ZURICH (AP) — Lotte Kopecky has successfully defended her title at the women’s road race at the cycling world championships after beating her rivals in a six-way sprint finish. The 28-year-old Belgian rider timed her attack to fend off American rider Chloé Dygert and Italian Elisa Longo-Borghini. The 154-kilometer trek from Uster to Zurich featured a short but steep climb, while the rainy conditions made descents even more precarious. Kopecky won in just over four hours. Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel will be among the favorites in the men’s road race on Sunday.

