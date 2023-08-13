Kopecky makes it a trifecta of world title gold medals with her road race win in Scotland

Lotte Kopecky won her third world championship this week when the Belgian cyclist broke free in the closing kilometers of the women’s road race Sunday. She also won the points and elimination races on the track. Demi Vollering of the Netherlands won a sprint over Cecilie Ludwig of Denmark to round out the medals. In the other finals on the last day of cycling worlds, Romain Mahieu led a French sweep of the BMX racing podium alongside Arthur Pilard and Joris Daudet, while Bethany Shriever of Britain won the women’s BMX race ahead of Laura Smulders of the Netherlands and Alise Willoughby of the U.S.

