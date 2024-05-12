Kooij sprints to win 9th stage of Giro d’Italia on grand tour debut. Pogacar keeps overall lead

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Dutch cyclist Olav Kooij has won a bunch sprint for a stage victory on his grand tour debut. Tadej Pogacar maintained his considerable lead after the ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia. Kooij edged Jonathan Milan by half a wheel at the end of the 214-kilometer (133-mile) route from Avezzano to Napoli. Juan Sebastian Molano was third. Jhonatan Narvaez had seemed set for victory but was caught just 50 meters from the line. Pogacar remains 2 minutes, 40 seconds ahead of Daniel Martinez. Last year’s runner-up Geraint Thomas is 2:58 behind. Monday sees the race’s first rest day before a short but difficult leg.

