Kooij sprints to win 9th stage of Giro d’Italia on grand tour debut. Pogacar keeps overall lead

By The Associated Press
Netherlands' Olva Kooij celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 9th stage of the of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Avezzano to Naples, Italy, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Massimo Paolone]

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Dutch cyclist Olav Kooij has won a bunch sprint for a stage victory on his grand tour debut. Tadej Pogacar maintained his considerable lead after the ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia. Kooij edged Jonathan Milan by half a wheel at the end of the 214-kilometer (133-mile) route from Avezzano to Napoli. Juan Sebastian Molano was third. Jhonatan Narvaez had seemed set for victory but was caught just 50 meters from the line. Pogacar remains 2 minutes, 40 seconds ahead of Daniel Martinez. Last year’s runner-up Geraint Thomas is 2:58 behind. Monday sees the race’s first rest day before a short but difficult leg.

