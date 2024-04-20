Konnor McClain, Haleigh Bryant help LSU women win first NCAA gymnastics title

By The Associated Press
LSU's Konnor McClain competes on the balance beam during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Konnor McClain scored a 9.9625 on the beam — one of five LSU gymnasts with a score of at least 9.95 in the final rotation — to help the Tigers win the first NCAA title in program history. LSU trailed Utah by 0.037 points and led third-place California by 0.113 after three rotations but senior Sierra Ballard kicked off the fourth and final rotation with a career-high 9.950 — her only routine of the day — and Kiya Johnson, Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan each matched the score to help the Tigers to a program record on the beam with a with a 49.7625 and seal LSU’s national championship. Cal, which made its first appearance in the finals, finished second, ahead of Utah and fourth-place Florida.

