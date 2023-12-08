Konecny scores twice, Flyers beat Arizona 4-1 to end Coyotes’ winning streak at 5

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Konecny scored twice, Carter Hart made 25 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat Arizona 4-1 on Thursday night to end the Coyotes’ winning streak at five.

Cam York had a goal and an assist and Joel Farabee and also scored for the Flyers. They have won three straight, four of six and nine of 13.

Lawson Crouse scored for the Coyotes, who made NHL history by beating the last five Stanley Cup champions during the winning streak.

Connor Ingram, who made 22 saves, also had his five-game winning streak broken. He gave up only five goals during the streak, which included each of his two shutouts this season.

Philadelphia killed all three of its minor penalties and limited the Coyotes to one shot on the power play.

Konecny opened the scoring off a faceoff midway though the first period. Sean Courturier won the faceoff at the right circle and dropped the puck between his legs to Konecny, whose one-timer bounced off Ingram’s right shoulder and into the net. Courterier has a four-game points streak.

Farabee made it 2-0 three minutes later when he skated in alone hit an open left side from right in front after a cross-ice pass from Cam Atkinson.

Crouse cut it to 2-1 on a wrist shot from the slot after a pass from Matias Maccelli late in the first. The goal came three seconds after a penalty to Travis Sanheim expired. Crouse, who had 10 goals in November, had his first in three December games.

Konecny scored a short-handed goal for a 3-1 lead with 4:38 left in the second. York skated into the left circle unimpeded and scored through Courturier’s screen for a 4-1 lead two minutes into the third.

Coyotes first-line defenseman Sean Durzi missed a game for the first time this season after leaving in the first period of a 6-0 victory over Washington on Monday night because of a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At Colorado on Saturday night.

Coyotes: at Boston on Saturday night.

