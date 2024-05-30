Kompany to stick with same footballing principles after swapping Burnley for Bayern Muncih

MUNICH (AP) — Vincent Kompany insists his footballing principles will not change after swapping the Championship for the Champions League by making the unlikely move from Burnley to Bayern Munich. Kompany led Burnley to promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the northwest English club only to get a reality check when his bold and attacking style of play was exposed in the top division. Burnley’s relegation led to accusations by some that Kompany’s tactics were naïve. The former Manchester City and Belgium defender says he was proud to have stayed consistent “in the very highs and the very lows” and will be working the same way at Bayern.

