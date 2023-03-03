Kompany destined to be manager of Man City, Guardiola says

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola says it is “written in the stars” that Vincent Kompany will one day be the manager of Manchester City. Kompany was one of the pillars behind City’s rise as a major force in English soccer following his signing in 2008. He won four Premier League titles in his 11 years at City and was captain for eight of them. Kompany is now making his name in soccer management and looks set to lead Burnley back into the Premier League in his first season there. Burnley was drawn to play City in the FA Cup quarterfinals and Guardiola is looking forward to welcoming back Kompany.

