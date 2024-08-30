Kolton Miller’s return gives Raiders much-needed stability on offensive line

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller is one of the few uncertainties for the team even though he missed nearly all of the offseason and preseason while recovering from shoulder surgery. Miller entered training camp on the physically unable to perform list. He was removed Aug. 20 and practiced the following night for the first time.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.