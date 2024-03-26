Kolo Muani scores and assists as France fails to impress in 3-2 win over Chile

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Looking to bounce back after a loss to Germany last week, France labored to a 3-2 win over Chile in a friendly game that produced only a few highlights. France, which will be among the main contenders at the European Championship this summer, looked deprived of a clear attacking plan, was often shaky in defense, and lacked precision in the final third. The individual brilliance of Randal Kolo Muani, who scored a goal and delivered a superb assist for Olivier Giroud, was enough to make the difference after Youssouf Fofana leveled for the hosts. Marcelino Nunez had put Chile in front and Dario Osorio pulled one back for the visitors eight minutes from time.

