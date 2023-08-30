Kolo Muani refuses to train with Eintracht as he pushes for transfer to Paris Saint-Germain

PARIS (AP) — Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt says France forward Randal Kolo Muani has refused to train with the team and is pushing for a transfer. Eintracht says Randal Kolo Muani “stated his intention to move clubs before the end of the transfer window on Friday night as the reason for his absence.” Reports in the French media said that Kolo Muani is already in Paris ahead of a potential move to French champion Paris Saint-Germain. PSG is reshaping its attack after losing Lionel Messi to Inter Miami and selling Neymar to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

