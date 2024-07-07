Kolo Muani has tried Mbappé’s protective mask and it was an eye-opener: ‘You really see nothing’

France striker Randal Kolo Muani didn’t quite appreciate the difficulty teammate Kylian Mbappé was experiencing wearing a protective mask at Euro 2024 until he tried it on. Kolo Muani says “you really see nothing. Nothing.” Having a broken nose and needing to wear a mask to cover it partly explains Mbappé’s relatively subdued displays so far at the European Championship. He has scored just one goal in four games and that was from the penalty spot. Kolo Muani has jumped to his captain’s defense at a news conference at France’s training base in Paderborn in Germany. He praised Mbappé’s leadership skills and says there was still time for his teammate to make a difference at Euro 2024.

