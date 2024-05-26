Kolkata routs Hyderabad by 8 wickets to win its third Indian Premier League title

CHENNAI, India (AP) — The Kolkata Knight Riders have clinched their third Indian Premier League title after dismantling Sunrisers Hyderabad for only 113 runs and going on to win the final by eight wickets. The $2.9 million signing Mitchell Starc rattled Hyderabad’s top-order with 2 wickets for 14 runs. All six Kolkata bowlers took wickets before the most aggressive batting team this season was bowled out for the lowest ever total in the history of IPL finals in 18.3 overs. Venkatesh Iyer then led Kolkata to 114-2 in 10.3 overs with a blazing 26-ball unbeaten 52. Kolkata previously won the IPL in 2012 and ’14.

