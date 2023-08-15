Kolisi makes Springboks return against Wales in Rugby World Cup tuneup

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — South Africa captain Siya Kolisi will make his first test appearance of the year in the Rugby World Cup warmup match against Wales on Saturday. The flanker had surgery on a serious knee injury in late April and hasn’t played since at any level. That raised doubts about his availability for the World Cup when the Springboks will be defending their title. Kolisi is back just in time to play in the tournament in France and the match in Cardiff is a good opportunity to regain sharpness before the Springboks’ opening World Cup pool game against Scotland on Sept. 10.

