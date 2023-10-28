Kolisi inspires South Africa to a place in history with a fourth Rugby World Cup title

PARIS (AP) — Siya Kolisi clutched the William Webb Ellis trophy tightly and raised it high after helping South Africa make Rugby World Cup history with a fourth title. He also became only the second captain to win it back-to-back. Four years after dominating England, this was a much harder final against New Zealand. The Springboks overcame the All Blacks 12-11 on the back of flyhalf Handre Pollard’s four penalties on a rain-soaked night at Stade de France. The All Blacks captain Sam Cane felt the gloom as the first player red-carded in a final. South Africa repeated its 1995 success over New Zealand and denied the All Blacks their own chance to win a fourth title in their record fifth final.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.