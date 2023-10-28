Kolisi inspires South Africa to a place in history with a fourth Rugby World Cup title

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
New Zealand's Sam Cane sits in the subs area after being sent off during the Rugby World Cup final match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena]

PARIS (AP) — Siya Kolisi clutched the William Webb Ellis trophy tightly and raised it high after helping South Africa make Rugby World Cup history with a fourth title. He also became only the second captain to win it back-to-back. Four years after dominating England, this was a much harder final against New Zealand. The Springboks overcame the All Blacks 12-11 on the back of flyhalf Handre Pollard’s four penalties on a rain-soaked night at Stade de France. The All Blacks captain Sam Cane felt the gloom as the first player red-carded in a final. South Africa repeated its 1995 success over New Zealand and denied the All Blacks their own chance to win a fourth title in their record fifth final.

