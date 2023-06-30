Kokrak shared LIV lead with DJ after wild travel plan to Spain

By The Associated Press
Jason Kokrak of Smash GC lets go of his club after hitting his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama on Friday, June 30, 2023, in San Roque, Spain. (Matthew Harris/LIV Golf via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Harris]

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Jason Kokrak took three days to get to Spain and it took his golf clubs four days. That hasn’t seemed to affect him at Valderrama. Kokrak opened with a 67 in the first of three rounds. He shares the lead with Dustin Johnson in LIV Golf-Valderrama. Johnson is coming off a tie for 10th in the U.S. Open. He already has one victory in LIV Golf this year. Anirban Lahiri had a 68 and was one shot behind as they move to the weekend in the south of Spain. Sergio Garcia had a 70. PGA champion Brooks Koepka is at 71.

