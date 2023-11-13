Kohli’s rare wicket entertains the India crowd in a big Cricket World Cup win over Netherlands

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Virat Kohli’s rare wicket and three-over bowling spell added a festival atmosphere to India’s 160-run win over Netherlands in the last game before the Cricket World Cup semifinal stage. India coach Rahul Dravid described Kolhi’s bowling style as “wrong footed in-swinging menace.” With chants from the capacity crowd at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium urging Kohli to bowl, the former India skipper obliged and threw down his first full overs in an ODI since 2017. He topped that by picking up his first wicket in an ODI since January 2014. Unbeaten India will face New Zealand in the semifinals on Wednesday.

