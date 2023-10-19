Kohli’s hundred propels India to victory over Bangladesh at Cricket World Cup

PUNE, India (AP) — Virat Kohli scored his 48th ODI hundred to help India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets for its fourth straight win at the Cricket World Cup. Kohli finished with 103 not out off 97 balls as India finished with 261-3 (41.3 overs) in reply to Bangladesh’s sub-par 256-8 (50 overs). India stays second in the points table with eight points from four games, trailing New Zealand on net run-rate. The two teams will face each other in Dharamsala on Sunday. Bangladesh stays seventh with just two points from one win in four games.

