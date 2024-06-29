Kohli half-century anchors India to 176-7 against South Africa in T20 World Cup final

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Virat Kohli’s first half-century at this Twenty20 World Cup has anchored India to 176-7 against South Africa in the final in Barbados. Kohli had tallied only 75 runs in seven games but made 76 off 59 balls with six fours and two sixes on Saturday. India was in early trouble at 34-3 inside the first five overs. Axar Patel absorbed the pressure well after getting promoted at No. 5, hitting four sixes in his brisk 47 off 31 balls. He and Kohli put India back on track by sharing a 72-run stand.

