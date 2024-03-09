Kohles takes the lead in Puerto Rico with 63. A win would be one way to remain on the PGA Tour

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Ben Kohles has a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Puerto Rico Open. He was the Korn Ferry Tour player of the year in 2023 and now has a chance to get his first PGA Tour victory. Kohles had nine birdies for a 63. That gives him a two-shot lead over Jimmy Stanger, Brice Garnett and Matti Schmid. This is the third time Kohles has graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour to the big leagues. The previous two times he didn’t come close to keeping his card. A victory would give him a two-year exemption.

