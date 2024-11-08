Kohler’s career night sends Michigan State to 96-60 win over Niagara with top-ranked Kansas up next

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jaxon Kohler came off the bench to post career highs of 20 points and 13 rebounds and Michigan State warmed up for a meeting with top-ranked Kansas with a 96-60 victory over Niagara on Thursday night. Michigan State takes on the Jayhawks on Tuesday at the Champions Classic in Atlanta. Kohler was 8-of-12 shooting with the junior posting his second career double-double. Jase Richardson added 12 points, Tre Holloman and Frankie Fidler 11 each and Jaden Akins 10. Olumide Adelodun scored 13 points, Jahari Williamson 12 and Jhaylon Martinez 10 for the Purple Eagles.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.