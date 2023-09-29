Koepka takes a shot at Rahm’s behavior after tough Ryder Cup day

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — The Ryder Cup has its first spat at Marco Simone, even though the context is missing. Jon Rahm made eagle on two of his last three holes as he and Nicolai Hojgaard earned an unlikely half-point against Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler. Koepka did a brief TV interview after the match and accused Rahm of pouting and acting like a child. But there was no other access and it wasn’t clear to what Koepka was referring. Neither captain was aware of a problem and didn’t detect anything. Rahm made a 35-foot eagle putt on the last hole.

