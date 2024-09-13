Koepka birdies last 3 holes for 62 and builds a 4-shot lead at LIV Golf Chicago

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Brooks Koepka has a four-stroke lead in LIV Golf Chicago. Koepka birdied his last three holes at Bolingbrook Golf Course for a 62. That gives him the lead over Paul Casey, with Anirban Lahiri five shots back. Koepka is going for his third LIV win this year. But it’s not enough for him to claim the individual points title. That race is between Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann. Niemann overcame a double bogey for a 68. Rahm managed only two birdies for a 69. Koepka has had too many finishes out of the top 10 to contend for the title.

