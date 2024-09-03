Koeman says Bergwijn won’t be playing for the Netherlands following move to Saudi Arabia

ZEIST, Netherlands (AP) — Steven Bergwijn’s move to Saudi Arabia has brought an abrupt end to his international career with the Netherlands. Bergwijn left Ajax to join Al-Ittihad for 21 million euros ($23 million) on Monday. Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman says “sporting ambition is not the main consideration” behind the former Tottenham forward’s decision to move to Saudi. When asked if the “book is closed” for Bergwijn in the Dutch team, Koeman says “in principle, yes.” The 26-year-old Bergwijn played at the recent European Championship and started for the Dutch in their matches in the last 16 and quarterfinals. He was Ajax’s captain last season.

