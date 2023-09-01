Koeman names 3 new players to Netherlands squad for European qualifiers against Greece and Ireland

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has called up three new players ahead of European Championship qualifiers against Greece and Ireland. Tottenham center back Micky van de Ven and Chelsea left back Ian Maatsen are both in the 25-man squad. Also new to the Dutch team is Feyenoord defender Quilindschy Hartman. The Netherlands faces Greece in Eindhoven on Sept. 7 and Ireland in Dublin three days later. The Netherlands is in fourth place in Group B. It lost to France and beat Gibraltar in March. Greece is in second place with six points but has played one more game than the Netherlands.

