Koeman includes De Jong and Depay in Dutch squad at Euro 2024 but no place for Maatsen

ZEIST, Netherlands (AP) — Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has left Borussia Dortmund wing back Ian Maatsen out of his final 26-man squad for the European Championship despite his strong performances helping to propel Dortmund to the Champions League final. Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Atlético Madrid striker Memphis Depay, both recovering from injuries, were included in Koeman’s squad on Wednesday and are expected to be fit in time for the Netherlands’ first Group D match against Poland on June 16 in Hamburg. Depay has scored 44 goals for Oranje and is closing in on Robin van Persie’s all-time leading goal tally of 50. De Jong’s control and surging runs from midfield are considered vital to the success of the Netherlands team.

