Koeman calls up Maatsen to replace injured De Jong in Netherlands Euro 2024 squad. Koopmeiners out

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has called up versatile Borussia Dortmund defender Ian Maatsen to replace midfielder Frenkie de Jong. De Jong was cut from the 26-man European Championship squad after failing to recover in time from an ankle injury. The Dutch soccer association also said Tuesday that midfielder Teun Koopmeiners will miss Euro 2024 after suffering an injury while warming up Monday for the Netherlands’ final friendly against Iceland. Maatsen, who was part of the provisional Netherlands squad, was set to return from vacation to join the team at its base in the German city of Wolfsburg.

