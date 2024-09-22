Kodai Senga won’t pitch for Mets in regular season after feeling triceps tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets pitcher Kodai Senga felt tightness in his right triceps during a minor league rehab outing and won’t pitch during the regular season. Mets manage Carlos Mendoza says the 31-year-old right-hander might throw a bullpen session and remains a possibility for the postseason. Senga pitched a hitless inning with a walk and two strikeouts for Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday in his first rehab outing since straining his left calf in his season debut on July 26. He threw eight of 15 pitches for strikes. Senga missed the first half of the season because of a capsule shoulder strain that had sidelined him since spring training.

