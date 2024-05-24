Kodai Senga gets injection, shut down for 3-5 days in latest rehab setback for Mets pitcher

NEW YORK (AP) — Kodai Senga is still feeling tightness in his right triceps and it’s unclear when he might return to the mound for the New York Mets. Sidelined all season by a capsule strain in his pitching shoulder, the team’s projected No. 1 starter scrapped a scheduled bullpen Friday and was sent for an MRI that showed “a little bit of inflammation of the nerve,” according to manager Carlos Mendoza. Senga received a cortisone shot and will be shut down for three to five days. When he’s cleared to throw again, the right-hander will need to start by playing catch on flat ground before building back up to mound work.

