Koby Brea scores 22 points as No. 9 Kentucky routs Jackson State 108-59

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Reserve Koby Brea scored 22 points to lead a hot shooting performance from No. 9 Kentucky in a 108-59 rout of Jackson State. Brea is a Dayton transfer who led the country in 3-point shooting percentage last season at 49.8%. He went 5 of 8 from long range and 8 of 11 overall. Kentucky shot 57.7% overall and 43.6% from deep. Otega Oweh scored 21 points and Jaxson Robinson added 14 for the Wildcats, who improved to 5-0. Marcus Watson Jr. scored 12 points and Dorian McMillian had 11 for the Tigers, who shot 33.3% and fell to 0-6.

