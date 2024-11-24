Kobe Sanders scores 27 points, Nevada never trails in 90-78 win over Oklahoma State

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kobe Sanders scored 27 points, including five of six from the free throw line in the closing minutes, and Nevada pulled away late to beat Oklahoma State 90-78 for a fifth-place finish at the Charleston Classic. Nevada’s lone loss in its first six games came in the tournament’s opening round when the Wolf Pack fell to Vanderbilt 73-71.

