Kobe Sanders scores 20, Nevada uses late 10-0 run to beat Washington 63-53

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Kobe Sanders scored 20 points, Nick Davidson added 14 and nine rebounds and Nevada pulled away late to beat Washington 63-53. Sanders threw down a dunk to ignite an 8-0 spurt that culminated when Brandon Love stole a pass near midcourt and went the other way for fast-break dunk and gave Nevada the lead for good at 50-44 with 5:59 to play. Tre Coleman scored 10 points for Nevada (2-0). Tyree Ihenacho led Washington (1-0) with 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting. The rest of the Huskies players made just 12 of 46 (26%) from the field. Luis Kortright scored in the lane to trim Washington’s deficit to 53-50 with 3:57 to play but the Huskies missed seven consecutive shots as Nevada ripped off 10 consecutive points.

