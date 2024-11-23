Kobe Johnson scores 12 to lead balanced attack in UCLA’s 80-47 victory over Cal State Fullerton

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Johnson scored all 12 points in the first half to lead a balanced attack and UCLA cruised to an 80-47 victory over Cal State Fullerton. Johnson made 4 of 8 shots from the floor and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Bruins (5-1). He added six rebounds, six steals and five assists. Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr. both scored 12 for UCLA. Backups Aday Mara and Trent Perry scored 10 apiece. Keith Richard and reserve Davis Bynum totaled 10 points each for the Titans (1-5), who were coming off a 62-61 home win over Idaho State.

