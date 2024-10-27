Kobe Johnson punt return sparks Colorado State’s 17-6 win over New Mexico

FORT COLLINS, Colo (AP) — Kobe Johnson returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown to lift Colorado State to a 17-6 win over New Mexico. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and Caleb Goodie also combined on a 46-yard touchdown as the Rams scored all 17 points in the second quarter of the homecoming win. Luke Drzewiecki opened the scoring with a 29-yard field goal in the first minute of the second quarter and closed it with a 43-yarder at 6:22 of the third quarter for the Lobos. After the first field goal, Fowler-Nicolosi found Goodie deep down the middle, hitting him in stride at the goal line on the post pattern. Fowler-Nicolosi finished 11 of 20 for 142 yards passing. Ryan Davis had a career day for New Mexico with nine catches for 146 yards

