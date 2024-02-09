Kobe Bryant joins Jackie Robinson, Michael Jordan and more among athletes honored with statues

The 19-foot, 4,000-pound statue of Kobe Bryant in downtown Los Angeles is the latest example of a sports team honoring a player with this kind of larger-than-life presence. The Crypto.com Arena alone has statues of six other former Lakers employees, including five players. Bryant joins that impressive list. Some figures, such as Roberto Clemente, Jackie Robinson and Pat Summitt, have more than one statue.

