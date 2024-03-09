Ko, Tardy and Schmelzel atop leaderboard after three rounds at LPGA Blue Bay in China

SANYA, China (AP) — Lydia Ko and Bailey Tardy each shot 6-under 66s and joined Sarah Schmelzel, who finished with a 69, to top the leaderboard after the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA on China’s southern island of Hainan. Ruixin Liu was two shots off the lead after a 69 on Saturday. Savannah Grewal shot a 64 — the best round of the day — and was three strokes back along with Minjee Lee.

